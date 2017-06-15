MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

A THIRTY-EIGHT -YEAR-OLD man of Kalulushi district on the Copperbelt died on the spot on the Kitwe-Kalulushi road after the vehicle he was in collided head on with a vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

Copperbelt commissioner of police Charity Katanga confirmed the accident yesterday and identified the dead man as Lloyd Musamba, 38, of Kalulushi, who sustained multiple internal injuries and died on the spot. Ms Katanga said the accident happened on Monday around 20:30 hours, opposite Napsa housing complex in Kalulushi. She said the accident happened when the driver of a Toyota Fortuner registration number ACZ 7176, identified as Irvin Kasaka, 35, of Chimwemwe in Kitwe, improperly overtook a number of vehicles and in the process collided with a Jaguar registration number AOB 1430 that was coming from the opposite direction. Ms Katanga said Mr Kasaka sustained a cut on the head and was treated at Kalulushi General Hospital. She said both vehicles involved were damaged extensively and that the driver of the Jaguar, identified as Godfrey Mwenya, also sustained a cut and bled. Ms Katanga said it is sad that another life has been lost in a road mishap, and urged motorists to exercise patience and caution on the road, to avoid causing accidents. She said police will continue to monitor the behaviour of motorists through highway patrols.

