MBABALA UPND member of parliament Ephraim Belemu has asked Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini to add him to the list of suspended 48 members of parliament. Belemu, who rose on a point of order to seek the Speaker’s guidance on why Moono Lubezhi, the Namwala member of parliament, was among the suspended MPs when she had sought permission from the opposition Chief Whip to attend court proceedings, told Parliament on Wednesday that he did not want to be a beneficiary of something that was “untruthful”.

