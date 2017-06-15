Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi met in Washington on Wednesday with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Nyusi is in the US capital to attend the US-Africa Business Summit. The Mozambican head of state had previously met with Tillerson when he was head of the Exxon oil company and visited Mozambique last year.

