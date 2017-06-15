President Edgar Lungu ‘s special assistant for Press and public relations Amos Chanda is optimistic the suspended UPND members of parliament will reflect on their action.

He says it is regrettable that the MPs sought the people’s mandate to go to parliament and then decide to stay away but still want to receive the emoluments.

Mr. Chanda has observed that standing orders of parliament could be breached whether the president was there or not and that the speaker has powers to invoke the rules.

