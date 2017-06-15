President Edgar Lungu has declined to give his position on the suspension of 48 UPND Members of Parliament by Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini, saying it is a matter for Parliament and not for the executive. The Head of State said this in response to a question by journalists at KK International airport shortly before he left for Lesotho where he is expected to attend the inauguration ceremony for Lesotho’s Prime Minister-elect Thomas Thabane. And President Lungu says Lesotho and Zambia are both aspiring for the improvement of governance system.

