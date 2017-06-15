Railway transport business is signaling rising appetite from Zambian Mining and Manufacturing Sector. This was revealed in a statement by Zambia a Railways Managing Director Mr. Christopher Musonda at the recently ended Copperbelt Agriculture Mining Industrial Expo – CAMINEX held in Kitwe when Zambia Railways was awarded best exhibitor. He said the connection of Chambeshi Smelter to the main rail network has had positive impact that saw Zambia Railways ferry 4,000 tons of blister copper right through to Durban this year. The company has just received an order for 10,000 tons of coal from Batoka to Ndola. More firms such as Dangote Cement in Ndola, despite having the biggest fleet of trucks, have come on board to have their cement transported by rail he said.

