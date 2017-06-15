STEPHEN PHIRI, Lusaka

FORMER Nkana coach Zeddy Saileti is proud of his achievements and is not bitter with his

dismissal. Saileti, his assistant Gift Kampamba and technical director Aggrey Chiyangi were dismissed following a string of poor results. Nkana yesterday announced the engagement of coach Beston Chambeshi, who will be deputised by Manfred Chabinga, formerly of Green Eagles. Prior to his appointment, Chambeshi was calling the shots at Super Division Lumwana Radiants. Saileti, who was appointed to the top job in January this year, said he worked hard to put Nkana on top of Zambian football. “I am proud of my achievement and I have done my part. I have no hard feelings. I have played for Nkana and Nkana has made me what I am. I wish the team all the best of luck going forward,” the 1994 Africa Cup silver medallist said. Nkana have four wins, four draws and three losses to occupy the eighth position on the log with 16 points. Saileti led Nkana to the runners-up position in the Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndhlovu Charity Shield after losing 2-0 to Zesco United on April 2 in Ndola. Nkana host rivals Power Dynamos on Saturday. And Nkana president Everisto Kabila said the changes are aimed at improving the team’s performance and repositioning the club towards finishing in a respectable position at the end of the 2017 campaign. “Both Chambeshi and Chabinga have signed respective two-year contracts with the club. I have no doubt that the two will be equal to the task as they both have vast experience in the coaching job,” Kabila said. In a statement issued yesterday by club media relations officer Lillian Musenge, Kabila thanked Saileti, Kampamba and Chiyangi for their contribution. Nkana, under the tutelage of Chiyangi, finished third last season with 70 points, 11 behind champions Zanaco. Kabila urged the Nkana fraternity to give Chambeshi and Chabinga maximum support as they strive to bring back the glory days at the Wusakile outfit. Chambeshi, a Nkana legend, is returning to the Kitwe giants, two years after he was dismissed for a string of poor results. Chambeshi led the under-20 national team to the quarter-finals at the 2017 FIFA South Korea World Cup. And Nkana forward Walter Bwalya has refuted claims by Lusaka Dynamos chief executive officer Simataa Simataa that he played in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) under the name Heriter Binene Sambwa, ALEX NJOVU reports. “Maybe Mr Simataa is my father to know my names,” he said in an interview in Kitwe yesterday. Simataa said in a letter dated June 9, 2017 addressed to Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) general-secretary Ponga Liwewe that Bwalya is not eligible to feature in the Super Division because he does not have an International Transfer Clearance (ITC). “My names are Walter Bwalya. I am not Heriter Binene Sambwa. I don’t know those names, this is why I am saying maybe Mr Simataa is now my father to know me better,” Bwalya said.

