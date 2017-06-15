Lusaka Dynamos Footbal club board has terminated services of former Banker Simataa Simataa who served as Chief Executive Officer. Simataa who is sometimes too frank for his own goodness is second to leave the club after the dismissal Egyptian coach Mohammed Fathy. In his message made available to ZBT, the eccentric Administrator said that “It is with both a sense of pride and sadness that I am having to leave you and the club today, my services have been terminated.

