  ||    15 June 2017 @ 00:00

The on-going circus in Parliament since September last year undoubtedly shows that the Executive cannot effectively govern the Republic. The suspension yesterday of 48 UPND Members of Parliament (MPs) ─ which is almost one third of the House representing half the country─ is confirmation that the National Assembly has failed to objectively and reasonably carry out its legislative function.

