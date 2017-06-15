The on-going circus in Parliament since September last year undoubtedly shows that the Executive cannot effectively govern the Republic. The suspension yesterday of 48 UPND Members of Parliament (MPs) ─ which is almost one third of the House representing half the country─ is confirmation that the National Assembly has failed to objectively and reasonably carry out its legislative function. The on-going circus in Parliament since September last year undoubtedly shows that the Executive cannot effectively govern the Republic. The suspension yesterday of 48 UPND Members of Parliament (MPs) ─ which is almost one third of the House representing half the country─ is confirmation that the National Assembly has failed to objectively and reasonably carry out its legislative function.

