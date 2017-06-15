Presidential Spokesperson Amos Chanda says Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini merely granted UPND Members of Parliament their wish by suspending them because they do not want to be Parliament. Mr Chanda says the UPND lawmakers should therefore not blame government for their own action of staying away from Parliament during the Presidential address to the House on 17th March,2017. He says the Executive had no hand in the suspension of the 48 UPND Members of Parliament.

