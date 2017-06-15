This week we look back to 25 September 2016 when former MMD Vice-President Michael Kaingu tore up a copy of President Michael Sata’s opening address to Parliament in the National Assembly. The event took place one year after the MMD lost power in the 2011 elections. At the time Kaingu defended his actions by explaining it was intended to illustrate that the speech failed to address serious issues of the day.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

