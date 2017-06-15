  ||    15 June 2017 @ 08:39

The Timber Producers Association of Zambia (TPAZ) has appealed to government to rescind the decision to ban the export of timber. Yesterday, Lands Minister Jean Kapata announced the ban on the export of all types of timber. But TPAZ Vice President Charles Masange feels this decision will rob the nation the much needed revenue from timber export.

