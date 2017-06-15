United Party for National Development (UPND) Gwembe Member of Parliament Attractor Malungo Chisangano has said the reported substandard of Kkoma Primary School is just a clear indication that Gwembe District has been forgotten by previous and the current Government. On Friday the 9th June, 2017, Lusaka times published a story depicting how dilapidated Kkoma Primary School is in Gwembe District where pupils are using a grass thatched School. When reached for a comment, Ms. Chisangano stated that the hazardous School class block with a big crack at Kkoma Primary school has been reported to Government through Ministry of Education many times since 2010 for Disaster Management Units (DMU) to do something but Government has turned a blind eye.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

