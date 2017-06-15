ALEX NJOVU, MATHEWS KABAMBA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA coach Wedson Nyirenda has saluted his charges for bouncing back to winning ways after a poor showing in last Saturday’s

2019 Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Mozambique. The hastily assembled Chipolopolo side edged South Africa 2-1 in an international friendly at Moruleng Stadium in Rustenburg on Tuesday night. Brian Mwila and substitute Lubinda Mundia’s second-half goals secured victory, three days after the Chipolopolo lost 1-0 to Mozambique in Ndola. “I think we needed this win,” said Nyirenda in an interview. He said the local players learnt a lot from the match. “I think we have learnt a lot of lessons from this game. Our team being a very young one has learnt a lot of lessons and the boys have just accounted for themselves,” Nyirenda said. Nyirenda was using the match to prepare for this month end’s Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Senior Challenge Cup and the 2018 Kenya African Nations Championship (CHAN) first round clash against Swaziland on July 16. He commended his counterpart Stuart Baxter for lining up a strong side that gave the Chipolopolo a good run. “I’d like to congratulate Mr Baxter for his input to the [Bafana] team, he’s doing a good job,” Nyirenda said. With Zanaco and Zesco United players missing due to club commitments, Nyirenda started with Allan Chibwe while skipper Donashano Malama, Lawrence Chungu, Webster Mulenga and Isaac Shamujompa were in defence. Paul Katema, Mwansa Nsofwa, Collins Sikombe and Stanley Nshimbi dictated play in midfield while Ronald Kampamba and Brian Mwila were in attack. Bafana got the lead in the 22nd minute when Lebogang Manyama headed home Kermit Erasmus’ cross. The hosts continued piling pressure with Erasmus firing over the crossbar on the half-hour mark. Nyirenda made a double substitution on 38 minutes introducing Mundia and Godfrey Ngwenya for Sikombe and Nsofwa respectively. Zambia levelled in the 71st minute when Mwila rifled home a low effort from 20 yards. Eight minutes later, Red Arrows striker Mundia capitalised on a defensive lapse and slotted the ball in an empty net.

