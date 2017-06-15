-Lungu does a Mugabe, as Zambia follows Zimbabwe’s disastrous path Zambia and Zimbabwe used to be pretty much one country – Rhodesia. Separated by a natural barrier, the Zambezi, one was Northern Rhodesia, one Southern Rhodesia. Political history determined otherwise, but recent occurrences seem to indicate that the countries have become one entity again – for all the wrong reasons. By MAYNARD MANYOWA. As it stands, both Zambia and Zimbabwe are governed by heartless autocrats who have no respect for human dignity, human rights, rule of law, or other people. The only difference being that one, Robert Mugabe, has already turned his country into a kingdom, where he rules like a glorified sultan, while the other, Edgar Lungu, is tracing Mugabe’s footsteps, in his bid to make himself another primitive king.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

