ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

ZAMBIA is positioning to host the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations if the Confederation of African Football (CAF) reviews the lopsided award

of hosting the biennial tournament to West African countries. The 2021 tournament is scheduled to be held in Ivory Coast and the 2023 edition has been awarded to Guinea Conakry. Gabon hosted the 2017 tournament while the 2019 extravaganza is scheduled for Cameroon, a situation the current CAF executive intends to correct. Africa Cup of Nations organising committee vice-president Phillip Chiyangwa said there was uneven distribution of hosting the Africa Cup of Nations. This prompted Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Moses Mawere to say that Zambia has thrown the cap in the ring to host Africa’s biggest sports event. Speaking when Chiyangwa paid a courtesy call on him in Lusaka yesterday, Mawere said Government is keen to host the continental showpiece in 2021. He said President Lungu has already requested CAF to consider Zambia as one of the possible countries to host the competition. And Chiyangwa said Zambia stands a good chance to host the soccer bonanza in 2021. He said there will be transparency in the awarding of all CAF competitions under the reign of Ahmad. Chiyangwa, who was derided by the Issa Hayatou executive for speaking against the ills in CAF, is on a tour of countries in the COSAFA region. Chiyangwa, who is also Zimbabwe Football Association president, said there is no other country that has shown willingness to host the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021 apart from Zambia. And Football Association of Zambia president Andrew Kamanga thanked Government for its willingness to host the Africa Cup of Nations.

