  15 June 2017

Zambia’s democracy is slipping away while citizens are watching helplessly and in fear, the OASIS Forum has observed. And the OASIS forum, which is a consortium comprising The Council of Churches, NGOCC, the Law Association of Zambia, and Catholic Bishops, says the Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary have lamentably failed to meet the aspirations of the people of Zambia.

