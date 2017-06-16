Kasama the provincial capital of Zambia’s Northern Province is home to the Chisimba falls, a tourist attraction. Its airport is currently undergoing a facelift with a $14.1million (Kwacha equivalent) runway earmarked for completion by yearend. Speaking in an interview, Resident Engineer Mr. Witika Chileshe said the construction company had completed about 3km of the 3.6km of the project and where on course for completion this year. The Kasama runway airport is a strategic project that is targeted to improve tourism and investor traffic to the area. The airport will be able to accommodate bigger aircrafts upon completion. Other runway and airport projects under construction are the Kasaba bay project, one of Zambia’s tourism hotspots.

