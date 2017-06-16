CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE African Union (AU) will next year start issuing African passports to allow better movement of people to stimulate African economies, AU commission deputy chairperson Sindiso Ngwenya has said.

In July last year, the AU launched the African passport at its summit in Rwanda following overwhelming requests for the passport from many citizens on the continent. Mr Ngwenya said the issuance of the AU passport, which is envisaged to boost intra-Africa trade, is expected to start in the next 18 months. Mr Ngwenya, who is also Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) secretary-general, said this yesterday when he received letters of credence from Rwandan Ambassador to Zambia Monique Mukaruliza. “AU passports will in the next 18 months be issued to ordinary citizens in our quest to create a region of one people, destiny and economy. A lot of African countries do not require a visa from travellers, and people [in Africa] are integrating,” he said.

