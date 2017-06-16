Dear editor,

SOCIAL media is now used by tricksters to swindle people out of their hard-earned money. This is wrong because social media should be

used for good purposes. Crime committed using social media is what is known as cyber-crime. The advancement in technology has also led to increased levels of crime as the unsuspecting general public have continued to lose colossal sums of money to the tricksters. The tricksters use names of some politicians purporting that they are offering scholarships and employment to school-leavers and graduates. For the prospective individual to qualify for either scholarship or employment, one has to pay a certain amount of money, for instance. With high levels of unemployment in Zambia, many people are tempted to respond to these adverts on fake Facebook accounts. People who fall prey to swindling by tricksters through the use of social media only realise that they have been swindled long after the action. However, incidences of crime through the use of names of politicians and other prominent people have seemingly become a source of concern. In view of this, I implore the law enforcers to come up with mechanisms to curb this vice by arresting the perpetrators of crime using social media. Honestly speaking and under any stress of imagination, there is no way that someone who wants to offer you employment or a scholarship should demand for money from you. The police should sensitise the general public on the tricksters who are in the habit of swindling people using social media by creating fake Facebook accounts using fake names. Over and above, the general public should be wary of tricksters who swindle people out of their hard-earned money using social media and names of the politicians and prominent people. Moreover, it goes without saying that knowledge is power and information enriches the mind.ELEMIYA PHIRILusaka

