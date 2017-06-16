By Herryman Moono| Zambia has recently been flooded with a number of sentiments being passed by political and economic commentators – and policy makers – seemingly expressing displeasure at the increasing number of shopping malls in Zambia, with most of these malls owned by South African multi-national chain stores. The complaints have ranged from those arguing that these malls promote a culture of consumerism and love for foreign goods at the expense of local goods, to the infant industry argument that the shopping malls promote foreign (South African) goods at the expense of locally produced goods. In supporting its infant industry argument, the government of Zambia in March 2017 banned the importation of fruits and vegetables which are mostly sold in the multi-national chain stores. This delighted local farmers while seemingly inconveniencing the chain stores who have long argued that local Zambian food suppliers have failed to consistently supply their chain stores with products of the right quality at the right price and the right time leading to most multinational chain stores opting to source their products directly from South Africa.

