Influential Catholic Church and other faith bases mother bodies have turned their arsenals towards State House accusing the ruling elite of turning Zambia into a dictatorship.

Three church mother bodies in Zambia say the country now eminently qualifies to be branded a dictatorship under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu. And the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) and the Evangelical Fellowship in Zambia (EFZ) have demanded the release of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema today. Meanwhile, the church mother bodies says the PF government is using state institutions to oppress citizens because it does not have the will of the people on its side.

