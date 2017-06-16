Former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan and nine former African presidents have warned that the future of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is in “grave danger” due to the failure to organise an election to replace President Joseph Kabila. Kabila refused to step down at the end of his constitutional mandate last December, adding to uncertainty in the vast, mineral-rich central African nation, where regional wars from 1996-2003 killed millions of people. An agreement between Kabila’s ruling coalition and opposition leaders calls for the presidential election to take place by the end of this year, but delays in registering voters and mobilising financing make that increasingly unlikely.

