Vice-President Inonge Wina says Government will not allow unscrupulous people masquerading as religious leaders to swindle poor people out of their hard-earned cash.

Mrs Wina, however, says churches are free to operate in the country because they are mandated to do so by law. “Government, through the ministries of National Guidance and Religious Affairs and Home Affairs, will not allow people to come in the country through existing churches to swindle Zambians,” she said. The Vice-President says in as much as no arrests have been made of those swindling people, the two ministries are equal to the task and offenders will be dealt with in accordance with the existing laws.

