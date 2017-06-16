Zimbabwe opposition party leader Tendai Biti says the incarceration of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and suspension of his members of parliament must provoke every democrat. Biti, who is Zimbabwe’s former finance minister and now People’s Democratic Party leader, on Wednesday retweeted BBC Africa’s tweet on the suspension of 48 UPND members of parliament by Speaker Dr Patrick Matibini for absconding President Edgar Lungu’s state of the nation address in March. His tweet attracted comments, mostly from Zimbabweans, condemning Zambia’s PF government. “The accelerated Zanufication of Zambia must provoke every democrat. The nyaope taking little copycat tin pot must stop this madness,” stated Biti who is also a human rights activist.

