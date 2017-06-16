  ||    16 June 2017 @ 09:28

The knives are out for incarcerated United Party for National Development (UPND) Hakainde Hichilema with police instituting investigations on his alleged issuance of disparaging and contemptuous remarks against Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini. On Tuesday Matibini said that he had referred Hichilema’s case to the Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja for investigations and possible prosecution. Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said that police had received a complaint from Matibini and had instituted investigations.

