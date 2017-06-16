  ||    16 June 2017 @ 14:27

THREE Church mother bodies have wondered what Zambia is today if it is not a dictatorship considering the continued political tension.
And the Church mother bodies say UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s detention is inhuman and have called for his immediate release.
Meanwhile, the Church has said the closure of The Post clearly shows lack of press freedom in Zambia. During a briefing in Lusaka today, the Church mother bodies, in a statement read by Zambia Council of Catholic Bishops president and Lusaka diocese Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu, said Zambia can now be confirmed as a dictatorship.

Read the full Article » THE MAST «
Home » News » Headlines »
The Mast