The three Church Mother Bodies namely the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) and the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) who had realeased a report after the August 2016 elections stating that the elections were largely free and fair are saddened at the continued state of political tension in Zambia. In a Statement read on behalf of the Church mother Bodies, Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu said that Zambia today stands at the crossroads and the nation is in a crisis. The Clergy added that Citizens face many challenges related to governance; the muzzling of people’s freedoms and human rights violations.

