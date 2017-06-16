  ||    16 June 2017 @ 18:28

Government is concerned with the low tax compliance levels in the Tourism Sector. Finance Minister Felix Mutati says taxes on tourism sector must be paid to protect the environment and provide security to tourist areas. Mr. Mutati has noted that the tourism sector is one of the fastest growing industries in the country which can help to boost the country’s economy.

