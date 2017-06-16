By RABECCA CHIPANTA

A BLAST at a brewery in Luanshya has injured scores of workers and caused extensive damage to property.

The blast injured eight workers at Chat Breweries, leaving them with burns and fractured bones.

A similar incident happened last year after a pressure cooker exploded, killing one worker and injuring nine.

The damage was caused by a boiler which exploded.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga said police received a report of an industrial accident which occurred around 01:00 hours, causing extensive damage to the wall boundary and leaving the employees with burns and fractured bones.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

