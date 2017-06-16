  ||    16 June 2017 @ 11:30

By RABECCA CHIPANTA
A BLAST at a brewery in Luanshya has injured scores of workers and caused extensive damage to property.
The blast injured eight workers at Chat Breweries, leaving them with burns and fractured bones.
A similar incident happened last year after a pressure cooker exploded, killing one worker and injuring nine.
The damage was caused by a boiler which exploded.
Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga said police received a report of an industrial accident which occurred around 01:00 hours, causing extensive damage to the wall boundary and leaving the employees with burns and fractured bones.

 

