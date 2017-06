All the main churches in Zambia have officially declared Zambia a dictatorship and have demanded the immediate release of opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema. The Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) and the Evangelical Fellowship in Zambia (EFZ) said Zambia, under Edgar Lungu is now an eminent dictatorship.

