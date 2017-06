Tyranny continues: A police reservist of Lusaka’s Chawama township has been found with a case to answer for defaming Edgar Lungu after reffering to him as ka chikala. Lusaka magistrate Sylvia Munyinya today placed Peter Habasimbi on his defense after the state closed it’s case.

