BENEDICT TEMBO, Mfuwe

THEY walked, some cycled and others drove or were driven in all manner of vehicles – cars, buses, trucks – to Mfuwe International Airport for the 2017 annual conservation fun run and carnivore cup

final match. Boys, girls, men and women from all the four chiefdoms as well as those from the corporate world in the Luangwa valley turned up at Ndeke ground to be part of the sports festival – either as participants or as spectators. Some travelled from as far as Lusaka, Chipata, Katete and other parts of the country to witness the biggest sports event in the Luangwa Valley held under the banner ‘Make Conservation a Habit.’ This year’s edition was different from the previous years as the number of teams and individuals had increased tremendously. There was also a rare appearance of soccer icon Kalusha Bwalya who was accompanied by his wife, Emy Casaletti, two professionals Emmanuel Mbola who plays for Hapoel Ra’anana in the Israeli premiership and striker Evans Kangwa who turns out for Turkish premier league side Gaziantep. Soccer intermediary Joel Mwala was also in the high-profile entourage, which went to support wildlife conservation efforts by well-meaning non-governmental organisations. Eastern Province minister, Makebi Zulu, who is also Malambo member of Parliament, also attended the event held in support of safeguarding wildlife and the ecosystem in the area. Kalusha, the 1988 African-footballer-of-the-year, Kangwa, Mbola and Zulu cheered the huge crowd by playing in the curtain-raiser match before the semi-finals and final. Mr Zulu, like Kangwa and Mbola, took part in the track and field events. Despite his iconic status, Kalusha’s humility saw him bond with the community members by competing in the tug-of-war and had a busy time as residents took turns in taking photos and selfies with him. Kangwa and Mbola on the other hand put aside their disappointment at not being called for last Saturday’s 2019 African Nations Cup match, which Zambia lost 0-1 to Mozambique by making the most of their time in Mfuwe. The duo competed in the 10.2 marathon, the relay and also played alongside Kalusha and Zulu for the Imimbulu Academy in the fundraiser.TALENT IDENTIFICATION Kangwa, who sponsors Division One Happy Hearts in Lusaka, has identified two players he will bring to the Chilenje club as soon as talks with their parents are finalised.CONSERVATION Kalusha, who took time off between his busy schedule in Mfuwe for game drives, said he was happy to have graced the sports festival sponsored by Conservation South Luangwa (CSL), the flagship NGO for wildlife conservation in Luangwa valley and the Zambia Carnivore Programme (ZCP), an NGO solely dedicated to conserving big carnivores in the valley. Kalusha said it is important to conserve nature and all natural resources because they are God-given. He commended the CSL and the ZCP for coming up with the fun run, football tournament and other games because they bring the community to come together. Kalusha said it is imperative for the community to conserve animals because they bring in tourists. He said tourism creates jobs and brings foreign exchange. “Animals belong to all of us Zambians,” Kalusha said. Kalusha said he had a great time in Mfuwe and commended all the stakeholders for their great efforts in conservation, citing the work of the scouts. He added that tourism has put Zambia on the world map. Malambo legislator, Mr Zulu said the event was awesome as it combined entertainment with information dissemination, especially that sports unites the country. “We would like to disseminate conservation as much as we can, tourism is the lifeblood of the economy of Malambo,” Mr Zulu said. He said last year, the area received 23,000 tourists, 4,000 of them being local while Livingstone recorded 900,000 visitors. “We would like to promote Mambwe [district] as a preferred destination for tourists, we have more species than Serengeti [a national park in northern Tanzania] and Kruger [a national park in north-eastern South Africa] combined. For purposes of promoting this place as a tourism destination, we have to promote conservation,” Mr Zulu said. Mr Zulu attributed poaching to some local people thinking that they do not own the wildlife and had little care. He said the communities should realise that they collectively own the wildlife which attracts tourists whose spending power helps various lodges spend on corporate social responsibility such as providing scholarships for children in the area. The legislator, however, urged tour operators in the area to invest much more for people to feel that they own the resource. “They [community] should feel they are the main beneficiaries,” he said. He said tour operators should start teaching people when they are young on the importance of conservation. Mr Zulu was happy that celebrities like Kalusha could be part of the noble cause in raising awareness on the need for conservation and called on other stars to join in promoting tourism. “Such a venture [sports festival] is important for social cohesion, it is a great reminder that we are one people. What unites us is certainly greater than what disunites us, we are looking forward to such events,” he said. Andy Hogg, the proprietor of Mfuwe Lodge said they would like to make a difference for people so that the local community can benefit from tourism and conserve animals. Mr Hogg said Mfuwe Lodge spends about US$250,000 on corporate social responsibility projects like the school feeding programme, constructing schools, boreholes and other social amenities. “Our contribution to the community and conservation has been great, I started a fund called the Luangwa Conservation and Community Fund which raised money for the community and conservation,” Mr Hogg who has lived in Mfuwe since 1982, said. Carol Phiri, a teacher at Mfuwe Day Secondary School said the sports festival was a unifier because it brought people from all walks of life in Malambo together. She said it was also a rare opportunity for local people to see Kalusha. In a note of thanks to Kalusha, Mbola, Kangwa and Mwala, CSL chief executive officer Rachel McRobb said the attendance of the quartet spiced up the event, adding that it was an honour to have such icons from Zambia present. “Sports helps us to get our conservation message across to the local community and your help in this was greatly appreciated. On behalf of CSL and ZCP we would like to sincerely thank you for coming to Mfuwe and attending our annual conservation fun run and carnivore cup final match,” Ms McRobb said.

