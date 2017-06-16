People’s Party president Mike Mulongoti says the move by the Speaker of the National Assembly to suspend UPND Members of Parliament has disadvantaged the electorate in the affected constituencies who have been deprived of representation. On Tuesday, Speaker of the National Assembly Dr. Patrick Matibini suspended 48 UPND Members of Parliament who boycotted President Edgar Lungu’s state of the Nation address to the House on March 17, 2017. Mr. Mulongoti says there is no need for Parliament to continue seating when a large number of opposition Members of Parliament who are supposed to provide checks and balances in the house has been suspended.

