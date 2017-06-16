Finance minister and a Kenyan fertiliser supplier, Export Trading Group – ETG have been involved in a financial scam where he is receiving 10 percent from the money for the electronic vouchers under the Farmer Input Supply Programme – FISP, he has so far allowed K2 million to be paid to the firm and working out a plan to release advance payment of K2 billion for the 2017/2018 farming season. After the delay to pay the agro dealers was exposed about two weeks ago, the finance ministry released K2m to be distributed among various agro dealers but the whole chunk of money has gone to ETG. The corrupt move has created an uproar among other agro dealers appointed countrywide and want ETG removed from the list of agro dealers. ETG is registered as a fertiliser supplier more like the other companies such as Omnia and Nyiombo but the company has corruptly secured a contract to further get the commodity to the individual farmers.

