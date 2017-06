Ex-Post Newspapers Editor in Chief Fred M’membe’s wife Mutinta Mazoka has taken fresh plea on a new charge of obstructing court officers.

The state initially charged Mutinta with the offense of obstructing police officers who were executing a search warrant which was obtained by the Lusaka magistrate court.

Mutinta has however denied the new charge.

Read the full Article » MUVI TV

