One of the biggest football derbies in Zambia awaits National Team Under-20 Coach and newly announced Nkana Footbal club coach Beston Chambeshi hosts POWER DYNAMOS on Saturday this weekend. The match offers Chambeshi who has returned to NKANA for the third time a chance to prove his critics wrong after a poor showing the last time in charge. POWER led by DAN KABWE still the only unbeaten side in the 2017 FAZ-MTN SUPER League will aim to cement that tag but CHAMBESHI has a bone to chew as he faces his former employers.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

