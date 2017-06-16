The dismissal of seasoned administrator Simataa Simataa cannot pass without comment. Soccer followers may have noted that Simataa has been at the heart of the football revolution that has been taking place at Queansmead Stadium (original home) with the ‘Elite’ side flying high in the Super Division League. Contrary to backroom recruitment of staff around Lusaka Dynamos, Simataa as Chief Executive Officer modelled the management structure around a European style structure that saw the club have a coach assigned specific roles and a manager also handed the overall command of the bench. There has been a joke around journalistic circles that the Lusaka Dynamos bench looked like a football team while during the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations the ‘Elite’ team was the envy of other clubs as they secured something in the mould of the Director’s Box where all their staff were housed during the tournament.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

