OASIS Forum chairperson Linda Kasonde says Zambia’s democracy is slipping away while citizens watch on the sidelines feeling hopeless, voiceless and afraid.

And Kasonde has called on PF and UPND leaders to use their power wisely because the fate of the nation is in their hands.

In a statement issued yesterday, Kasonde, who bemoaned Zambia’s lost democracy, stated that the country’s institutions of government – the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary – had lamentably failed to meet expectations of Zambians.

“We were once a democracy. Today, our democracy is slipping away while many of us watch along the sidelines feeling helpless, voiceless and afraid. The institutions of government mandated to serve us: the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary are lamentably failing to meet the expectations of the people. Our ‘democratic’ institutions are falling far short of upholding the tenets of democracy and the rule of law. A vicious rivalry between the warring political parties of the ruling Patriotic Front and the opposition United Party for National Development has become the order of the day and it is we, the people of Zambia who are suffering. Our youth have no jobs, our health facilities are poorly staffed and poorly stocked, our children’s standard of education is falling, our freedoms are being abused and infringed upon and a source of great pride is now under threat. We now live under a cloud of fear that prevents us from expressing who we really are,” Kasonde, who is also Law Association of Zambia president stated.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

