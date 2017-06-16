Patriotic Front journalist Tilyenji Mwanza has written a narration of her experience at this morning’s press briefing held by the church mother bodies in Lusaka. Tilyenji’s narration suggests the briefing was more of a UPND presser held on a neutral venue than what it has been portrayed. The three church mother bodies have declared Zambia a dictatorship and demanded the release of opposition political leader Hakainde Hichilema who is held on treason related charges.

