Patriotic Front Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri says it is surprising to hear claims by some people that the suspension of UPND Members of Parliament is unconstitutional. Mumbi Phiri says there is nothing wrong with the decision made by Speaker of the National Assembly to suspend the 48 UPND MPs. She says when she served as Munali Member of Parliament; she was in 2009 together with two others suspended from Parliament for three months without being entitled to allowances and a salary.

