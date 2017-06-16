As the PF and UPND continue to dispute the reason behind UPND President Hakainde Hichilema’s continued incarceration, the UPND National Women’s Chairperson Namakai Kabwiku has charged that the PF is motivated by fear. Not fear that comes from any kind of physical fear, but the fear of having to face Hichilema in an election once again. The last two polls in which President Lungu and Hichilema led the two-horse race were nail-bitingly close and of course there are those that claim the UPND won after irregularities emerged, such as the long delays in securing results forms at a number of polling stations even in more easily accessible urban areas. While some MPs have since seen their parliamentary seats nullified as a result of irregularities and are now awaiting appeal, the evidence supporting the presidential petition was never heard. To date the public has not seen the full details of the alleged irregularities, relying only on anecdotal stories such as the 14,000 votes found by Lusaka mayoral candidate Maureen Mwanawasa in a bin at a station in Kanyama.

