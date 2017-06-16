President Edgar Lungu has declined to give his position on the suspension of 48 UPND Members of Parliament by Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini. The Head of State says the suspension of UPND MPs it is a matter for Parliament and not for the executive. Pres. Lungu said this in response to a question by journalists at KK International airport shortly before he left for Lesotho where he is expected to attend the inauguration ceremony for Lesotho’s Prime Minister-elect Thomas Thabane.

