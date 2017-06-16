Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba joined President Lungu in the Kingdom of Lesotho today to mark the inauguration of Dr. Thomas Thabane, the country’s newly elected Prime Minister. According the reports on Mwamba’s Facebook page, while congratulating Dr. Thabane and saluting the Basotho people for holding peaceful, credible and fair elections, President Lungu also took the opportunity to bemoan the cost of democracy. Mwamba reports: “The President also bemoaned that democracy was an expensive venture and nations were paying to uphold its tenets. He was referring to Lesotho that has had 3 national and general elections in a period of 5 years.

