President Lungu arrived in Maseru, Lesotho to attend the swearing-in and inauguration ceremony of the Prime Minister-elect, Thomas Thabane of the Kingdom of Lesotho. The inauguration of Thabane follows an election that was held on 3rd June 2017 in which he defeated incumbent Pakalitha Mosisili The inauguration ceremony hang in a balance on Thursday, when media reports filtered through that Thomas Thabane’s estranged wife Lipolelo, 58, was shot dead on Wednesday night.

