Talk about strategic positioning, Zambia Railways has began to gear itself for the enactment of the bulk and movement of heavy cargo statutory instrument SI this year. To this effect it expects a spike in business in the near to medium term as big consignments will come its way. Speaking at the recently ended Agriculture and Mining Expo, Managing Director Chileshe Musonda revealed the rise in transport business appetite from copper and coals mines including cement manufacturing firms. He said ZR would begin signing of strategic agreements with surrounding nations like DRC, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique to use the link network through Zambia. He revealed that logistics account for 43% of transportation costs and that if volumes increased contribution to these costs would be higher as the cost would be overshadowed, he said. ZR would also invest in upgrading its security system to protect consignment enroute destinations.

