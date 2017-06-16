Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) and the Evangelical Fellowship in Zambia (EFZ) have demanded the release of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema today. And three church mother bodies in Zambia say the country now eminently qualifies to be branded a dictatorship under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu. Speaking at a joint press briefing today, Lusaka Catholic Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu said State House has denied the church mother bodies access to the President, hence the resolve to issue a public statement and declare the country a dictatorship.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

