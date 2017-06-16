Kalomo Central Member of Parliament Harry Kamboni has said the Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini is a wrong person to ask the suspended 48 UPND MPs to resign on moral grounds for not recognizing Edgar Lungu as he failed to do so when he breached constitutional requirement during the Presidential petition. Kamboni said Matibini failed to resign on moral grounds when he cowardly failed to protect the constitution and take up the instruments of power during the Presidential petition. Commenting on their suspension from the national assembly by speaker Patrick Matibini, Kalomo lawmaker said it was unfortunately that glorifying injustice has become fashionable in Zambia and vowed to never recognize Edgar Lungu as Republican President because that is the position of the UPND and its millions of supporters across the country.

