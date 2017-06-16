Supreme Court Questions Simataa’s Integrity, Finds Him Guilty for Breach of Contract The Supreme Court of Zambia has found Simataa Simataa guilty of breach of contract which he had entered into with Finance Bank Zambia Plc, and Dr. Rajan Mahtani as intervener. This is a case in which Dr. Rajan Mahtani and Finance Bank sued Simataa for breach of contract. It was contended that on diverse dates and out of his own free will, Simataa testified in Courts of Law in various cases against Finance Bank Zambia Plc which was his former employer, and Dr. Mahtani who was the Intervener. Simataa further caused portions of his statements to be published in Issue No. 722 of the Daily Nation newspaper of 2nd April 2014. This is despite Simataa having entered into a Settlement Agreement with his former employer which saw him become K1 billion richer at the material time. Delivering Judgment on 2nd June, 2017, the Supreme Court held that Simataa obtained pecuniary advantage of K1 billion. “We believe that one’s reputation and integrity are everything. Even in the absence of a contractual commitment, honesty and integrity demands that people follow through on what they say they are going to do. Their credibility is after all built from their words and actions. Betrayal of compromises and settlements is a tragedy that only evidences diminished integrity… All circumstances considered, we are satisfied that the respondent (Simataa) did in fact breach clause 5 of the Settlement Agreement.”

