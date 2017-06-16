President Edgar Lungu has said that people calling for inter- party dialogue should first tabulate issues they want to be discussed. The President said that he has for a long time been talking about the need for dialogue which some political parties have not taken seriously. President Lungu was speaking at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport shortly after arrival from Lesotho where he had gone to witness the inauguration of Prime Minister Thomas Thabane. The President Lungu dismissed assertions that there is a political crisis in the country. The President said he would not have been travelling abroad if there was a political crisis in the country.

